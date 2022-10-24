Dragon Quest Treasures Game Gets Manga Adaptation

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's V Jump magazine announced on Friday that Square Enix 's Dragon Quest Treasures game is getting a manga adaptation. The Dragon Quest Treasures: Another Adventure Fadora no Takarajima (Fadora's Treasure Island) manga will launch in the magazine's January 2023 issue, which will release on November 21. The manga will tell a "unique another story" different from the game.

Manga creator Masaki Hara is writing the manga's original story with illustrations by Yōichi Amano , and editorial supervision by Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii .

The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 9. Square Enix streamed a gameplay overview trailer in September.

The game will center on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age . The game will focus on the childhood of the siblings, and will center on treasure hunting activity. The game's development team mentioned that the game will still be an RPG, but "non-traditional."

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.