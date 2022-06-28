Dragon Quest Treasures Game Launches for Switch on December 9

Trailer previews gameplay for Dragon Quest XI spinoff

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that Square Enix will release its Dragon Quest Treasures game for Nintendo Switch on December 9. The company streamed a trailer (starts below at 19:49). The video previews gameplay elements, such as traveling with monsters and action RPG battles:

The game will center on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age . The game will focus on the childhood of the siblings, and will center on treasure hunting activity. The game's development team mentioned that the game will still be an RPG, but "non-traditional."

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.

Source: Nintendo Direct Mini