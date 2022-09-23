Dragon Quest Treasures Game Streams Gameplay Overview Trailer

Dragon Quest XI spinoff ships on Switch on December 9

Dragon Quest's official YouTube channel began streaming a gameplay overview trailer for Square Enix 's Dragon Quest Treasures game on Friday.

The game will launch for the Switch on December 9.

The game will center on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age . The game will focus on the childhood of the siblings, and will center on treasure hunting activity. The game's development team mentioned that the game will still be an RPG, but "non-traditional."

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.