×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Motomu Kiyokawa, Toru Hara, Kazutaka Miyatake, Yoshio Urasawa, More Win TAAF's Lifetime Achievement Awards

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Akihiro Kanayama, Iwao Yamaki, Shizuo Kurahashi also honored

The staff of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) event announced the winners of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards on Thursday:

Producer

Toru Hara (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro)

Scriptwriter

Yoshio Urasawa (Lupin III: Part II, Anmitsu Hime, Nintama Rantaro)

Animator

Akihiro Kanayama (Ashita no Joe, Chō Denji Robo Combattler V, Voltes V)

Mechanical Designer

Kazutaka Miyatake (Macross, Space Battleship Yamato, Eureka Seven)

Director of Photography, Producer

Iwao Yamaki (Metropolis, Harmagedon, Aim for the Ace!)

Sound Effects

Shizuo Kurahashi (Akira, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro, Cowboy Bebop)

Voice Actor

Motomu Kiyokawa (Neon Genesis Evangelion's Kozo Fuyutsuki, Mobile Suit Gundam's Tem Rey, Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water's Gargoyle)

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 10 to March 13.

Photos from TAAF website

Sources: TAAF website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives