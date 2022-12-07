News
Motomu Kiyokawa, Toru Hara, Kazutaka Miyatake, Yoshio Urasawa, More Win TAAF's Lifetime Achievement Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Akihiro Kanayama, Iwao Yamaki, Shizuo Kurahashi also honored
The staff of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) event announced the winners of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards on Thursday:
ProducerToru Hara (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro)
ScriptwriterYoshio Urasawa (Lupin III: Part II, Anmitsu Hime, Nintama Rantaro)
AnimatorAkihiro Kanayama (Ashita no Joe, Chō Denji Robo Combattler V, Voltes V)
Mechanical DesignerKazutaka Miyatake (Macross, Space Battleship Yamato, Eureka Seven)
Director of Photography, ProducerIwao Yamaki (Metropolis, Harmagedon, Aim for the Ace!)
Sound EffectsShizuo Kurahashi (Akira, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro, Cowboy Bebop)
Voice ActorMotomu Kiyokawa (Neon Genesis Evangelion's Kozo Fuyutsuki, Mobile Suit Gundam's Tem Rey, Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water's Gargoyle)
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 10 to March 13.
Photos from TAAF website
Sources: TAAF website, Comic Natalie