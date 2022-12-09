Assassin Anime Buddy Daddies' Reveals Character Promo Video, January 6 Premiere

1st character promo video highlights Kazuki Kurusu

The official website for Buddy Daddies , a "buddy assassin" television anime from Nitroplus and P.A. Works , revealed on Saturday a promotional video and the January 6 premiere. The first of four weekly character promotional videos highlights Kazuki Kurusu.

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 6 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 7) before airing on other networks.

There will be an advanced screening of the first two episodes on December 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo with cast members in attendance.

The main cast members are:

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kazuki Kurusu, a man running away from love, despite having good communication skills and a penchant for women and gambling

Kouki Uchiyama as Rei Suwa, a man who has never known love, as he was raised to be an assassin since childhood

Hina Kino as Miri Unasaka, a four-year-old girl whose father is the kingpin of a human-trafficking mafia, and whose mother is the kingpin's lover



Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, The Day I Became a God , Fate/Apocrypha ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Vio Shimokura ( Tokyo 24th Ward , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi, scenario collaborator on Steins;Gate ) from Nitroplus drafted the original story, and is also overseeing the series scripts with Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu! franchise , Cells at Work! , Digimon Adventure tri. , Persona 4 The Animation ) . Katsumi Enami ( Baccano! , Star Ocean anamnesis, Restaurant to Another World ) drafted the original character designs, and Round Table 's Katsutoshi Kitagawa (songs in Aria the Animation , Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , Chobits , Tamayura ) is composing the music.

The tagline on the visual (on right) is, "Starting today, the buddy assassins are raising a daughter." (The main male leads Kazuki and Rei are not only assassin partners, but also roommates.)

Sources: Buddy Diaries anime's website, Comic Natalie