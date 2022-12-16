Undead Unluck Anime Reveals Promo Video, More Cast, Staff

The Jump Festa '23 event on Saturday revealed a promotional video, more cast members, and more main staff for the television anime adaptation of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga.

The new cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Shen and Kenji Nomura as Void.

The event also revealed that the anime is reuniting the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase is directing the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka is designing the characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

As previously announced, the anime will star Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura as Andy. The anime will premiere in 2023.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Shueisha published 14th volume on December 2.

Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and it describes the manga's first volume:

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

Viz Media began publishing the manga in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.