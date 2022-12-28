Giant Beasts of Ars Anime Reveals More Cast, Key Visual

The official website for Giant Beasts of Ars ( Ars no Kyojū ), the original co-production anime between DMM and HIDIVE , revealed the anime's key visual and additional cast members on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members include:

Akeno Watanabe as Kuumi Katsu, a gossipy middle-aged woman

Takahiro Shimada as Baban, the chief of Yamabito village

Mai Nakahara as Baban's wife

Masaaki Mizunaka as Kuryunesu, head of Moribito

Motomu Kiyokawa as Gouza, the chief of Tsunobito village

Kenji Nomura as Guun, Mezami's subordinate

Kanato Watai as Kirisu, another of Mezami's subordinates

The anime will premiere on January 6 on MBS , TBS , and 26 other networks on the "Super Animeism" programming block. It will also premiere on AT-X on January 9, and on BS NTV on January 10.

HIDIVE will stream the anime in North America, and it describes the show:

The great beasts created the land, but humans stole it. Angered, the beasts began eating humans, who in turn called upon the gods to fight the beasts. In the age of the sword, heroes and mythology, giant beasts are hunted by humans for profit. Jiro, who makes his living hunting beasts, encounters Kuumi, who is being chased by someone, and in that moment decides to save her. As rumors spread regarding humanity and a mysterious experiment, together they seek to discover the world's secrets.

Akira Oguro ( Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Ashito Ōyari designed the original characters, and Hiroshi Shimizu ( Hinata no Aoshigure background art) and Masato Kato ( Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- , Peach Boy Riverside ) are adapting those designs for animation. Norimitsu Kaihō ( Astra Lost in Space , School-Live! , Akudama Drive ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts. Shūji Katayama ( Overlord, Saga of Tanya the Evil ) and Akinari Suzuki ( Smile Down the Runway , Redo of Healer ) are composing the music.

Japanese band Penguin Research performs the anime's opening theme song "Hengen Jizai" (Morphing Existence), and Harumi performs the ending theme song "Na mo Nai Hana" (The Nameless Flower).