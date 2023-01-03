New Urusei Yatsura Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, More Cast, New Theme Song Artists

The official website for the new television anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Urusei Yatsura manga began streaming the show's third promotional video on Tuesday. The staff also revealed more cast members and new theme song artists.

Musical artist MAISONdes continues to perform both new theme songs for the anime. The new opening theme song is titled "Aiwanamchū feat. asmi , Surii ." The above video previews the new opening theme. The anime's staff did not reveal the title or other details for the new ending theme. The new theme songs will debut in the anime on January 5.

The new cast members include:

Aoi Yūki as Ten



Ayahi Takagaki as Ryunosuke



Shigeru Chiba as Ryunosuke's father



Fuji TV is also streaming a 43-minute New Year's special program for the franchise featuring voice actor Hiroshi Kamiya and voice actress Sumire Uesaka .

The anime premiered in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV on October 13. HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and it will also stream an English dub.

The anime will run for half a year, or two cours (quarters of a year), without breaks. The entire run of the anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and last four cours , or a full year, although not consecutively.

Takahiro Kamei (episode director on Strike Witches: Road to Berlin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is serving as the series director. Masaru Yokoyama ( Horimiya , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , 2019's Fruits Basket ) is composing the music.

Viz Media began publishing the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus editions in spring 2019 with new translations. Viz describes the series:

Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!

The manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987. Viz Media previously released part of the series in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum in the 1990s.

The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from 1981 to 1986, various anime films, and an original video anime ( OVA ) series. AnimEigo released most of the previous anime on home video except for the Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer film which Central Park Media released. After these companies' licenses expired, Discotek Media has been reissuing the movies.