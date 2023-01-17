Hulu Adds Summer Time Rendering Anime, Live-Action Files of Young Kindaichi Series

Both series stream subbed/dubbed

Hulu announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the anime of Yasuki Tanaka 's Summer Time Rendering suspense manga and The Files of Young Kindaichi , the newest live-action series of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files ( Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo ) manga. Both series began streaming in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub on January 11.

The Summer Time Rendering anime premiered in April 2022 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The second half of the anime premiered on July 7. The Walt Disney Company is exclusively streaming the new anime globally, including on the Disney+ service in Japan. TVer also streamed it in Japan after broadcast. The show has 25 episodes and covers the entire manga.

Publisher Shueisha describes the story:

Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?

Ayumu Watanabe ( Space Brothers , Children of the Sea ) directed the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan , Mob Psycho 100 ) was in charge of the script and series composition. Miki Matsumoto ( Major 2nd , Angels of Death designed the characters. Kusanagi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU and SOTSU, 22/7 ) was in charge of art. NieR series composers Keiichi Okabe , Ryuuichi Takada , and Keigo Hoashi handled the music at MONACA .

The Files of Young Kindaichi series premiered in April 2022. Disney+ is streaming the series globally. It is the first worldwide release for an NTV live-action series, and part of Nippon TV Holdings' strategic partnership with Walt Disney Japan .

Naniwa Danshi band member Shunsuke Michieda is the fifth actor to play the titular detective Hajime Kindaichi, and this is his first solo starring role in a live-action series. Moka Kamishiraishi plays Miyuki Nanase and Ikki Sawamura plays Isamu Kenmochi. Taishō Iwasaki of Bishonen and Johnny's Jr. plays Ryuta Saki, a first-year high school student who likes to film videos.

Yuuko Kawabe (episodes of Ergo Proxy , Tweeny Witches: The Adventures ) and Tetsuya Ōishi ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , live-action Death Note and Blade of the Immortal ) wrote the scripts, and Hisashi Kimura (live-action Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo : Hong Kong Kyūryū Zaihou Satsujin Jiken, Nagasawa-kun) directed. NTV is presenting the series in collaboration with Office Crescendo . Johnny & Associates' Naniwa Danshi perform the theme song "The Answer."

The Kindaichi Case Files manga centers around a high school boy named Hajime Kindaichi who usually seems dull. However, when there is a case, he demonstrates an IQ of over 180 and remarkable deductive skills inherited from his famous detective grandfather. He solves crimes with his childhood friend Miyuki Nanase and Inspector Isamu Kenmochi.

The new live-action series adapts selected cases and set them in modern-day Japan.

Source: Email correspondence