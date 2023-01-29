News
Yūma Uchida Performs Ending Theme Song for The Marginal Service TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Uchida also voices character in anime premiering in April
The official website for The Marginal Service, Cygames' new original television anime, revealed on Sunday that Yūma Uchida will perform the show's ending theme song "Salt & Sugar." Uchida is also voicing the character Rubber Suit in the anime. The single for the song, which will be Uchida's 11th single, will release on April 12.
The anime will premiere in April 2023.
The cast includes:
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Zeno Stokes
- Mamoru Miyano as Brian Nightraider
- Tomokazu Sugita as Bolts Dexter
- Kouki Uchiyama as Peck Desmont (the squirrel)
- Kaori Nazuka as Lyra Candeyheart
- Yūichi Nakamura as Robin Timbert
- Hiro Shimono as Cyrus N. Kuga
- Shinichiro Miki as Theodore Tompson
- Yūma Uchida as Rubber Suit
Masayuki Sakoi (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, A3! Season Autumn & Winter, Kamen no Maid Guy, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz. Kenta Ihara (Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Saga of Tanya the Evil) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) is designing the characters.
Mamoru Miyano will perform the anime's opening theme song "Quiet explosion."