The Marginal Service Anime Reveals Opening Song Artist Mamoru Miyano
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for The Marginal Service, Cygames' new original television anime, announced the musical artist behind the series' opening theme song on Saturday. Brian Nightraider's voice actor Mamoru Miyano performs the song "Quiet explosion," and the song's single will release on April 26.
The anime will premiere in April 2023.
The cast includes:
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Zeno Stokes
- Mamoru Miyano as Brian Nightraider
- Tomokazu Sugita as Bolts Dexter
- Kouki Uchiyama as Peck Desmont (the squirrel)
- Kaori Nazuka as Lyra Candeyheart
- Yūichi Nakamura as Robin Timbert
- Hiro Shimono as Cyrus N. Kuga
- Shinichiro Miki as Theodore Tompson
Masayuki Sakoi (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, A3! Season Autumn & Winter, Kamen no Maid Guy, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz. Kenta Ihara (Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Saga of Tanya the Evil) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) is designing the characters.
Source: The Marginal Service anime's website