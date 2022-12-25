×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
The Marginal Service Anime Reveals Opening Song Artist Mamoru Miyano

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Original TV anime premieres in April 2023

The official website for The Marginal Service, Cygames' new original television anime, announced the musical artist behind the series' opening theme song on Saturday. Brian Nightraider's voice actor Mamoru Miyano performs the song "Quiet explosion," and the song's single will release on April 26.

The anime will premiere in April 2023.

The cast includes:

Masayuki Sakoi (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, A3! Season Autumn & Winter, Kamen no Maid Guy, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz. Kenta Ihara (Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Saga of Tanya the Evil) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) is designing the characters.

Source: The Marginal Service anime's website

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives