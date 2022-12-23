The Marginal Service Anime's Video Reveals April 2023 Premiere

The official website for The Marginal Service , Cygames ' new original television anime, unveiled a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's April 2023 premiere date, and also reveals which voice actors will voice which roles (the roles and characters were previously revealed, but the staff did not specify before which actor was attached to which role).

The site also unveiled a new version of the anime's new visual (seen right below), which shows the characters clothed instead of naked, as in the earlier visual (seen left below):

The cast includes (left to right in both visuals above):

Masayuki Sakoi ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , A3! Season Autumn & Winter , Kamen no Maid Guy , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online ) is designing the characters.