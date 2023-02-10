Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc's 1st Episode Screens in N. American Theaters on March 3

Advanced screening red carpet event takes place in Los Angeles on February 18

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village-

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen

announced on Friday that it andwill screen, the theatrical screenings of the upcoming ) television anime, in North American theaters on March 3. Tickets are on sale

The 4K remastered screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode.

There is also a sold-out advanced screening red carpet event at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on February 18. The event will feature appearances by Natsuki Hanae , the Japanese voice of Tanjiro, Aniplex producer Yūma Takahashi , and theme song performer Aimer . The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour will begin with a two-day event in Tokyo, followed by special events in Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Seoul, Taipei, and more. Aimer 's performance in Los Angeles is part of the tour.

The screenings opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The film sold 813,000 tickets and earned 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The screenings will play in theaters in over 95 countries and territories. Muse Asia will screen the episodes theatrically in Singapore and Malaysia, and it will screen in Malaysia on February 18-19.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will premiere on television in April with a one-hour special.

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Aniplex of America

Crunchyroll

The first television anime of'smanga premiered in April 2019. licensed the series and streamed the show on, and'sprogramming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

