Buddy Daddies Anime Reveals 2 New Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account for Buddy Daddies, a "buddy assassin" television anime from Nitroplus and P.A. Works, revealed two new characters and cast members for the anime on Saturday.
The anime's new characters and cast members include:
The series premiered on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 on January 6 before airing on other channels. The anime also simultaneously premiered on the ABEMA TV service in Japan. Outside Japan, Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs. The anime's English dub premiered on January 20. Crunchyroll describes the series:
Targets they go after never get away but somehow this hitman team finds themselves looking after a five year old girl. And so begins the family life of a hot-blooded and cool-headed team of hired killers and a naive and innocent little girl. Will they be able to balance career and parenthood? And will this temporary family find happiness?
The anime stars:
- Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kazuki Kurusu
- Kouki Uchiyama as Rei Suwa
- Hina Kino as Miri Unasaka
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kyūtarō Kugi
Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, The Day I Became a God, Fate/Apocrypha) is directing the anime at P.A. Works. Vio Shimokura (Tokyo 24th Ward, Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi, scenario collaborator on Steins;Gate) from Nitroplus drafted the original story, and is also overseeing the series scripts with Yuuko Kakihara (Aikatsu! franchise, Cells at Work!, Digimon Adventure tri., Persona 4 The Animation). Katsumi Enami (Baccano!, Star Ocean anamnesis, Restaurant to Another World) drafted the original character designs, and Souichirou Sako (Go! Go! 575, Magi: Adventure of Sinbad, Ronowe Sensei no Akuma na Kami Jugyō, Sirius the Jaeger) is adapting those designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Round Table's Katsutoshi Kitagawa (songs in Aria the Animation, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, Chobits, Tamayura) is composing the music. Ayase is performing the opening theme song "Shock," and DURDN is performing the ending theme song "My Plan."