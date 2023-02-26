Digimon Adventure: Anime's English Dub Premieres This Spring

©本郷あきよし・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

The Digmon Fan Meetup event in Los Angeles announced on Saturday that the English dub for theanime will premiere this spring. As previously announced, the dub will staras Taichi andas Agumon.

Digimon Adventure: premiered in Japan in April 2020 and aired for 67 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime takes place in 2020 and features an all-new story centering on Taichi Yagami when he is in his fifth year in elementary school. His partner is Agumon. The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon that sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.

Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Fusion episode director) served as series director at Toei Animation . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon , One Piece , Beyblade Burst ) supervised the series scripts, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returned from Digimon Adventure to design the characters. Akihiro Asanuma ( Digimon: Data Squad ) was the chief animation director. Ryouka Kinoshita ( Little Witch Academia series, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) was the art director, and Toshiki Amada ( Fire Force , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) was in charge of art setting. Hanae Matsuki , Naoko Sagawa , and Hiroyuki Sakurada were the producers.



Source: Digmon Fan Meetup (Kalai Chik)