Young Love Comic aya Magazine Ends Publication

Works move to Renai Hakusho Pastel magazine

Young Love Comic aya

The official website and Twitter account for Ohzora Publishing'smagazine announced that the magazine is ending publication with the April issue, which shipped on Wednesday.

Authors will move their serialized works from Young Love Comic aya to Ohzora Publishing's Renai Hakusho Pastel magazine, starting with the June issue on April 24.

The Young Love Comic aya will also publish digital versions of single stories online.

The company had been publishing the magazine for about 30 years.



Source: Young Love Comic aya's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie