My Clueless First Friend Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Taku Kawamura's My Clueless First Friend (Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru.) manga streamed on Friday the anime's second promotional video. The video previews Reina Kondo's opening theme song "Alcor to Polaris."
The anime will premiere on April 9 in Japan on the Tokyo MX channel, at 10:00 p.m. JST. It will then air on Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi on April 10, BS Fuji on April 11, and on Animax on April 15. The anime will also stream in advance in Japan on the ABEMA service on April 2. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.
The anime stars:
- Konomi Kohara as Akane Nishimura
- Shizuka Ishigami as Taiyō Takada.
- Kengo Kawanishi as Daichi Hino
- Reina Kondo as Umi Adachi
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Yukiko Takada
- Wakana Maruoka as Sumire Kasahara
- Kōhei Amasaki as Kotarō Kitagawa
- Jun Fukuyama as Akane's Dad
Shigenori Kageyama (DYNAMIC CHORD, Himawari!, Himawari Too!!) is directing the anime at St.Signpost, and Chikashi Kadekaru (Mieruko-chan, Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) is designing the characters. Takafumi Hoshikawa (2001 Shaman King storyboard, unit director) and Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Ayakashi Triangle) are in charge of the series scripts, and Toshio Masuda (Kamisama Kiss, Naruto) is composing the music. Kitri is performing the anime's ending theme song "Kokorone."
Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!
Kawamura launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018.
Sources: My Clueless First Friend anime's website, Comic Natalie