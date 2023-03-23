Eiichi Kitano's Katabami to Ōgon Manga Ends in 10th Volume in Summer

Manga about Irish immigrants fleeing Irish Great Hunger to join California Gold Rush launched in 2019

© Eiichi Kitano, Kodansha

The ninth compiled book volume of's(The Yellow Sorrel and the Gold) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end with its 10th volume, which will ship this summer.

The manga is set during the California Gold Rush. In 1849, a year after the discovery of gold in Sutter's Mill, the "forty-niners" have rushed in from all over the United States and even the world, to this remote part of the country, all for their fair share of the Mother Lode. At the same time in Ireland, an unprecedented famine has left many in that country destitute and impoverished. Amelia and Connor, a master and servant, seek to travel to the New World for a fresh start and new opportunities.

Kitano launched the manga in Ultra Jump in March 2019. The manga transferred publishers and magazines in October 2021, to Kodansha 's Comic Days app. Shueisha published the manga's first six volumes, before switching to Kodansha .

Kitano published the Karate Heat ( Tenohira no Netsu o ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2016. Kodansha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing published all three volumes digitally in English.