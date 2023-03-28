KanColle Developer Wins Defamation Lawsuit

Defendant sold defamatory goods while wearing mask with likeness of game creator at August 2020 event

The Tokyo District Court awarded 4.40 million yen (about US$33,600) in damages to, the creator and developer of the) game, on January 26. The decision was for a lawsuit against an individual who defamed theand C2 headby selling defamatory merchandise and impersonating Tanaka's likeness.

The individual participated in an event for creators to publish dōjin (self-published) derivative works for KanColle in August 2020, where he wore a mask that impersonated Tanaka, and sold sex toys that portrayed characters from the franchise . The Tokyo District Court's judgement also prohibited further manufacture and distribution of the mask containing Tanaka's likeness, as well as the destruction of all files and materials used in the making of the mask. The official Twitter account for C2 first mentioned possible legal action against the individual in a tweet after the event in August 2020.

C2 co-developed the original KanColle web browser game with Kadokawa Games , and debuted it on the DMM service in 2013. The game is set in a world where humanity has lost control of the seas. The threat that has taken over the seas is the Abyssal fleet. The only ones who can counter this threat are Kan-Musu (Fleet Girls), girls who possess the spirit of naval vessels from days gone by. The game and its characters have enjoyed massive popularity, spawning many games inspired by it. The franchise was at one point the most popular franchise for dōjin circles in Comiket , and as of the latest Comiket , is still the fifth most popular franchise .

The first 12-episode TV anime series premiered in January 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and an English dub in June 2017. The Kantai Collection -KanColle- film opened in Japan in November 2016, and earned 560 million yen (about US$5 million) by March 2017.

KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de ( Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea ), the second season of the KanColle anime, premiered in Japan in November 2022, and aired its finale on Saturday. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

