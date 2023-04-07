Sentai Filmworks to Release Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Anime on Home Video with New English Dub

Anime's BD release slated for July 25

Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na!

revealed on Wednesday that it will release the television anime of's) manga on Blu-ray Disc on July 25. The home video release will include a new Englishas well as the original Japanese version with English subtitles. There will also be a limited edition premium box set.

The television anime by Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU premiered on NHK General in January 2020, and ended in March 2020 with 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Ōwara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in July 2022. The series was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018, and it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017. Dark Horse Comics licensed the manga.

The manga follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in September 2020. The film was originally scheduled to open in May 2020, but TOHO and the film's production committee delayed the film's opening until further notice, due to the spread of COVID-19. The manga also inspired a six-episode television series premiered in April 2020. The film and series have the same staff and cast.

