Crunchyroll Debuts English Dub of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime on May 26, Adds Orguss Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll revealed on Sunday more cast for the English dub of the anime adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga, and its debut on May 26.

Image via Crunchyroll © Hajime Komoto/SHUEISHA, MASHLE Committee

Crunchyroll previously announced that Aleks Le will voice Mash Burnedead in the anime's English dub . Additional cast for the English dub includes:

Stephen Fu as Lance

as Lance Brian Anderson as Finn

Anjali Kunapaneni as Lemon

as Lemon Ben Diskin as Dot

The anime premiered in Japan on April 7. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020. The franchise also includes two novels and an upcoming stage play adaptation.

© 1983 Big West • TMS

Crunchyroll

also started streaming the complete 35 episodes ofanime, and the series' first 16 English-dubbed episodes on Thursday.

The anime is streaming in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Italy), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and India.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

In the year 2026, ace fighter pilot Kei Katuragi is transported to a dystopian future when the space/time oscillation bomb detonates during a failed mission. As the militant group called Chilam seek to hunt him down in an unfamiliar land, Kei must fight his way back to the past aboard his mecha Orguss along with some help from a mystical band of gypsies called Emaan.

The Super Dimension Century Orguss anime aired in Japan from 1983 to 1984. Discotek licensed the anime in 2014, with a plan to release the series with English dub (only on the first 17 episodes) and Japanese audio and English subtitles in 2015. Discotek released the series on Blu-ray Disc in September 2021. HIDIVE started streaming the anime in fall 2022.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Kyle Cardine)