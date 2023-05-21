Kana Hanazawa Performs Ending Theme for Dark Gathering Anime

Hanazawa also voices Eiko Hо̄zuki in July series

The official website for the television anime of'smanga revealed on Saturday thatwill perform the show's ending theme song "Haiiro" (Gray).andwrote the song, and Kitagawa also composed and arranged the song.

The anime will premiere in July and stars Yū Sasahara as Yayoi Hо̄zuki, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Keitarо̄ Gentо̄ga, Kana Hanazawa as Eiko Hо̄zuki, and Rina Kawaguchi as Ai Kamiyo.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) is directing the anime at OLM . Shigeru Murakoshi ( I'm Quitting Heroing , Zombie Land Saga ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shin'ya Segawa ( Pastel Memories , Garakowa -Restore the World- ) is the character designer. Kohta Yamamoto , Shun Narita , and Yūsuke Seo are composing the music. Other staff members include Taijirō Nagata as art director, Yuho Ando as director of photography, Takahiro Uezono as 3D director, Ritsuko Utagawa as color designer, and Kōhei Yoshida as sound director.

The manga centers on Keitarō Gentōga, who has the ability to be a spirit medium. In junior high school, he got someone else wrapped up in a spirit possession incident, and he has been a shut-in for more than two years. As he reintroduces himself to society as a private tutor, he meets a genius girl named Yayoi Hōzuki. Yayoi is instantly able to tell that Keitarō has skill as a spirit medium, and she invites him to go with her to a haunted location. The two then start their journey capturing evil spirits.

Kondō ( Cheer Danshi!! GO BREAKERS manga) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in March 2019. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.