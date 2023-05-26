News
Ragna Crimson TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals September 30 Debut, 7 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Daiki Kobayashi's Ragna Crimson manga began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals seven more cast members, more staff, and the show's September 30 premiere on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.
The new cast members include:
- Reina Ueda as Ultimatia
- Takehito Koyasu as Grymwelte
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Disas Trois
- Kōzō Shioya as Temruogtaf
- Yoshihito Sasaki as Michael
- Takashi Matsuyama as King Femud
- Nobutoshi Canna as Future Ragna
Ken Takahashi (Butlers x Battlers, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!!) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK., and Deco Akao (Amanchu!, Arakawa Under the Bridge, Noragami) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Aoki (key animator for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise) is designing the characters.
Additional staff members include:
- Art Director: Asuka Komiyama (Cosmo Project)
- Color Design: Taeko Mizuno (Studio Road)
- Director of Photography: Atsushi Satō (Studio Shamrock)
- 3D Director: Makoto Endō (Tri-Slash)
- Editing: Kentarou Tsubone (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
- Music: Kōji Fujimoto (sus4 Inc) / Osamu Sasaki
The anime stars:
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Ragna
- Ayumu Murase as Crimson
- Inori Minase as Leonica
Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.
Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…
Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle," and the manga entered its final arc with the 11th volume, which shipped in August 2022.
Sources: Ragna Crimson anime's website, King Amusement Creative's YouTube channel