Ragna Crimson TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals September 30 Debut, 7 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals seven more cast members, more staff, and the show's September 30 premiere on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 .

The new cast members include:

©小林大樹／SQUARE ENIX・「ラグナクリムゾン」製作委員会

) is directing the anime at, and) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.(key animator forfranchise) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars:

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle," and the manga entered its final arc with the 11th volume, which shipped in August 2022.

