Glitch's Shima Shinya Launches New Manga on July 12

Shinya launches 9-ban me no Utsuro -Void: No. Nine- hunting mystery manga

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine announced on Monday that Shima Shinya will launch a new manga titled 9-ban me no Utsuro -Void: No. Nine- in the magazine's August issue, which will ship on July 12.

© KADOKAWA CORPORATION. 2023

The hunting mystery manga's story is set 300 years after god destroyed the old world and killed humans, and only the "messenger" is left. But in a city filled with tunnels called Reform City, humans still live underground. They search for relics, while living in fear from the threat of the "messenger."

Shinya's Glitch manga also ended in the same July issue of Monthly Comic Beam . The manga launched in the magazine in July 2021. Kadokawa will publish the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on July 12. Yen Press licensed the manga, and will publish the manga's first volume in English on September 19.

Shinya launched the Lost Lad London manga in Monthly Comic Beam in December 2019, and the series ended in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in June 2021. Yen Press licensed the manga and published its first volume in English in May 2022, and its third and final volume on January 17.



Source: Monthly Comic Beam July issue and website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.