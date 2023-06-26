Discotek Reveals Mazinger Z, Go Nagai World Blu-ray Discs

Discotek Media announced on Monday that it will release updated formats and more episodes from some of its previously announced licenses, including Mazinger Z , Go Nagai World , Sgt. Frog , and Medarot Spirits .

Mazinger Z!



It's coming to Blu-ray in 2 sets, with a fantastic remaster and brand new subtitles!



The 1st set will have clean OPs & EDs as extra!



Set 2 later will have a clean ED & a creator roundtable.



The most legendary super robot of them all returns! pic.twitter.com/Xt7bnVjVUP — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) June 27, 2023

Mazinger Z will ship on Blu-ray Disc sometime later this year. The release will be an HD restoration, and will come in two box sets. Extras include a clean title and credits sequence for the first set, and a clean second credits sequence and cast/staff roundtable discussion for the second set. Discote previously released the anime on DVD in 2014.

CB Character Go Nagai World!



Heroes from the worlds of Go Nagai have been shrunk and are full of comedy & action.



This one is a brand new upscale that looks really nice.



(The OP above was VERY subtlety made appropriate for Twitch by Mike, it is uncut on the disc.) pic.twitter.com/84dC1EFPMF — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) June 27, 2023

Go Nagai World will ship on Blu-ray Disc, but Discotek did not reveal a release date. The release will be the first ever Blu-ray Disc release for the anime in the world. The release will have a 1080p upscale of the anime. Discotek previously released the anime on DVD in 2015.

Sgt. Frog Seasons 3 & 4!



Two new seasons of Sgt. Frog, are coming together, at the same time, Pekoponians!



Over 100 episodes subbed.



Each season is put together in the set with it's own disc & extras. pic.twitter.com/ZwxUGKX1Ip — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) June 27, 2023

The third and fourth seasons of Sgt. Frog will ship on SD Blu-ray Disc. The set will include two discs, with one disc per season. The release will include the clean title and credit sequence, and promo clips.

Discotek previously released the first and second season of the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October 2021 and June 2022, respectively.

Medabots Spirits!



The 2nd series of Medabots (Medarot in Japan) is coming, with the original Japanese audio & English subtitles for the first time!



Uncut, with clean OP & ED, plus some promos!



With this, all of both versions of Medabots will be out in the US! pic.twitter.com/I4cDSto7zx — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) June 27, 2023

Discotek will release Medarot Spirits , the third season of the Medabots anime, in Japanese with English subtitles on SD Blu-ray Disc with all 39 episodes. The release will include the clean title and credit sequence, along with promo clips. Discotek previously released the anime with the English dub on Blu-ray Disc in May 2021.