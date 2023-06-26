×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Discotek Reveals Mazinger Z, Go Nagai World Blu-ray Discs

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also BDs for Sgt. Frog seasons 3-4, Japanese audio release of Medarot Spirits

Discotek Media announced on Monday that it will release updated formats and more episodes from some of its previously announced licenses, including Mazinger Z, Go Nagai World, Sgt. Frog, and Medarot Spirits.

Mazinger Z will ship on Blu-ray Disc sometime later this year. The release will be an HD restoration, and will come in two box sets. Extras include a clean title and credits sequence for the first set, and a clean second credits sequence and cast/staff roundtable discussion for the second set. Discote previously released the anime on DVD in 2014.

Go Nagai World will ship on Blu-ray Disc, but Discotek did not reveal a release date. The release will be the first ever Blu-ray Disc release for the anime in the world. The release will have a 1080p upscale of the anime. Discotek previously released the anime on DVD in 2015.

The third and fourth seasons of Sgt. Frog will ship on SD Blu-ray Disc. The set will include two discs, with one disc per season. The release will include the clean title and credit sequence, and promo clips.

Discotek previously released the first and second season of the anime on Blu-ray Disc in October 2021 and June 2022, respectively.

Discotek will release Medarot Spirits, the third season of the Medabots anime, in Japanese with English subtitles on SD Blu-ray Disc with all 39 episodes. The release will include the clean title and credit sequence, along with promo clips. Discotek previously released the anime with the English dub on Blu-ray Disc in May 2021.

Source: Discotek live stream and Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives