Shinu Hodo Aishite's Seimaru Amagi, Eliza Kusakabe Collaborate Once More for New Manga

Killer-dōri no Sommelier Tantei launched on July 11

Manga creator duo Tadashi Agi revealed on Twitter on Sunday that Seimaru Amagi and illustrator Eriza Kusakabe have launched a new manga titled Killer-tōri no Sommelier Tantei ( Sommelier Detective of Killer Street ) in Koubunsha's Josei Jishin weekly women's magazine. The 3,049th issue of the magazine with the first chapter shipped on July 11.

The manga's story centers on a mysterious sommelier from Killer Street, who solves a locked room murder case with a young female reporter.

Amagi and Kusakabe previously collaborated for their Shinu Hodo Aishite (I Love You to Death) manga, which launched in Josei Jishin in April 2021. Koubunsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2021. The manga ended in its fifth volume, which shipped on February 28.

Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea) and Agi ( The Drops of God ) are pseudonyms for the same brother and sister team of Shin Kibayashi and Yūko Kibayashi. Their other pseudonyms include: Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Hiroaki Igano ( The Knight in the Area ), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).

Amagi and Rima Amamiya 's Gifted manga is inspiring a live-action television series, which will premiere in Japan on August 12. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in December 2021. Kodansha had previously listed the author as Shin Kibayashi (another pseudonym for Seimaru Amagi ).

Kusakabe previously wrote the Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai manga, which DeNA 's Manga Box app partially published in English. The manga ended in 2019. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in January 2018. The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted with 20 episodes on the Anime Beans app for smartphones in August 2018.