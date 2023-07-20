Armored Core VI Game Unveils Story Trailer

Game launches worldwide for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on August 25

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a story trailer for it and FromSoftware 's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon mecha action game on Thursday:

Bandai Namco will release the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on August 25.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will be able to freely move through massive three-dimensional environments with rapid maneuverability while experiencing visceral vehicular combat. Signature to FromSoftware 's carefully crafted game design, the game will feature challenging and memorable battles along with a fulfilling progression system and deep gameplay, all of it now powered by assembling mechs and going into combat with massive bosses. Players will recognize the sense of satisfaction and achievement when they overcome a difficult situation and relish momentary victory, and perhaps a boost to their standing, before encountering the next challenge.

Armored Core V launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Armored Core: Verdict Day , the latest game in the franchise , launched for the same consoles in 2013.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.