Getting Closer to You Manga Ends With 7th Volume in Winter
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kodansha USA Publishing releases Ruri Kamino's manga in English
The sixth compiled book volume of Ruri Kamino's Getting Closer to You (Natsume-senpai ni Semarareru Hibi) manga revealed on Thursday that the series will end with its seventh volume, which will ship this winter.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
For Kaho, a man's muscles are all that matters. She's sports-agnostic, type-agnostic—all she cares about are that those abs, pecs, biceps and delts look good. She thinks she's found her perfect Muscle Prince in Natsume-sempai ...that is, until he finds out what a muscle-freak she is. But instead of ridiculing her, he instead suggests she becomes manager of the basketball team—the one he just so happens to be on? For a muscle-lover like Kaho, there's nothing to lose...and everything to gain.
Kamino launched the manga in Kodansha's Dessert Blue magazine in 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's fifth volume on June 27.
Kamino serialized the Four Kisses, in Secret (Kisu wa kossori to.) manga in Dessert from November 2018 to May 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing also released the manga in English.
