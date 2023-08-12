Nana Mizuki, angela Perform Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō TV Anime's Theme Songs

Mizuki also stars in October gag comedy

The staff for the television anime of Piroya 's Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō (The Family Circumstances of the Imbalanced Witch) manga announced the anime's theme song artists on Saturday. The anime's lead voice actress Nana Mizuki performs the opening theme song "Sugar Doughnuts," while the band angela performs the ending theme song "Welcome!"

© ピロヤ・COMICメテオ／でこぼこ魔女製作委員会

The gag comedy centers on Alissa, who is a witch who lives alone in a forest. One day she finds a human baby, and she names her Viola. Alissa raises Viola for 16 years, but Viola grows beyond even Alissa's imagination. The comedy series focuses on the parent-and-child relationship where appearances are deceiving as to who is the parent and who is the child.

©ピロヤ・COMICメテオ／でこぼこ魔女製作委員会

Nana Mizuki plays Viola (right in visual above), while Aoi Koga plays Alissa (left). The other cast members include:

Takaya Hashi as Phoenix

as Phoenix Romi Park as Lyra

Kana Hanazawa provides the narration.

Masahiro Takata ( Libra of Nil Admirari , High-Rise Invasion ) is directing the anime at A-Real and is also directing the sound at Saber Links . GyroKnuckle is in charge of the series scripts, and Miwa Yoshida (key animation for The Seven Deadly Sins , Sword Art Online: Alicization ) is designing the characters.

Risa Arai is designing the props, and Risa Nakamura is serving as the color key artist. Masaaki Kawaguchi is directing the art, and Masato Makino is the compositing director of photography. Masaki Utsunomiya ( Zero-G ) is editing. The musician myu is composing the soundtrack.

Piroya launched the manga on Flex Comix Inc. 's Comic Meteor website in July 2019. Flex Comix Inc. published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 12.