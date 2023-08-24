×
News
Manga Up! Adds 'I Grew the Greatest Home Garden with my OP Cultivation Skill?' Manga in English

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga launched in Square Enix's Manga UP! website in 2021

Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service began publishing Suzumi and Shichio Kuzu's I Grew the Greatest Home Garden with my OP Cultivation Skill? (Saibai Cheat de Saikyō Saien e, Tada Katei Saien Desu kedo?) manga on Friday.

cheat.png
Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

The company describes the manga:

On the day 15-year-old villager Geo was declared an adult, he was given a seemingly useless gift called Home Garden. With his childhood dreams of becoming an adventurer shattered, the disappointed Geo heads home and activates his gift in his desolate yard... And in an instant, vibrant, high-quality crops sprout! The surprises keep coming as he grows meat-bearing trees and can even create powerful golems! Could this souped-up home garden actually be stronger than any skill in the world?! Now begins his delightful slow-living adventure with his ditzy yet adorable little sister and two interesting childhood friends!

Suzumi launched the manga on Square Enix's Manga UP! website in 2021 based on Kuzu's novel series of the same name with character designs by Gore. Square Enix shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on April 7.

Source: Email correspondence

