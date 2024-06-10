Catchplay+ Streams Girls Band Cry Anime in Indonesia With Indonesian, English Subtitles

is 1st service in the world to have English subtitles out officially for anime

The Indonesian YouTube channel of streaming service Catchplay+ began streaming a trailer for Toei Animation 's original anime Girls Band Cry on May 31. The trailer reveals that Catchplay+ has added the anime for Indonesian users with both Indonesian and English subtitles, making it the first service anywhere in the world to have English subtitles officially available for the anime.

Catchplay+ streams new episodes of the anime every Monday, but is two episodes behind the Japanese broadcast. Indonesia is the third country in the world to have the anime available outside of Japan, after France and South Korea.

Image via Girls Band Cry anime's website © Toei Animation

The anime premiered on April 5.

The anime's cast members include:

RINA as Nina Iseri

as Nina Iseri Yuri as Momoka Kawaragi

as Momoka Kawaragi Mirei as Subaru Awa

as Subaru Awa Natsu as Tomo Ebizuka

as Tomo Ebizuka Syuri as Rupa

Kazuo Sakai ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Mushi-Uta ) is directing the anime at Toei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is handling the series composition. nari Teshima is designing the characters. Mari Kondō and Jae Hoon Jung are the CGI directors. Kenji Tamai ( agehasprings , Sing "Yesterday" for Me , Samurai Flamenco ) is composing the music. Yūsuke Tanaka ( agehasprings ) is credited for music accompaniment.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

Toei Animation is perhaps best known for its work in long-running anime series such as the yearly Precure magical girl series, One Piece , and classics such as Dragon Ball , Sailor Moon , Saint Seiya , and Slam Dunk . Some of its latest works include Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure and Tōsōchū: The Great Mission .

Thanks to Chicky for the news tip.