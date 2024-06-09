My Wife Has No Emotion Anime's Main Promo Video Unveils Theme Songs

The staff for the anime of Jirō Sugiura 's My Wife Has No Emotion ( Boku no Tsuma wa Kanjō ga nai ) manga started streaming the anime's main promotional video on Monday. (June 10 is unofficially Robot Day in Japan due to a wordplay pun.) The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Okaerinasai" (Welcome Back) by VTuber Sora Tokino , and the ending theme song "Wave" by singer Miisha Shimizu .

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 2024 杉浦次郎／KADOKAWA／製作委員会は感情がない

The anime will premiere on July 2 onat 11:00 p.m. JST, and then on theandchannels.

The anime stars:

Fumihiro Yoshimura ( Kumi to Tulip , Jungle Emperor Leo: Hon-o-ji ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero both seasons, Rent-A-Girlfriend all three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Zenjirou Ukulele (chief animation director for Naruto Shippūden ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Takuma is a single guy who does nothing but go to work and come home. Too tired to do chores, he decides to get a robot to cook and keep house. "Mina-chan" is such a good housekeeper, Takuma jokes that she should become his wife. Mina takes Takuma's joke seriously, and slowly the two start doing more things together, like having a picnic outside. As time goes by, Takuma starts to fall for Mina, but can a human and a robot ever have an equal, loving relationship?

Sugiura launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's sixth volume on January 16, and the seventh volume will ship on September 17.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.