Egumi Legacy Anime Reveals July 9 Global Debut, Theme Song Artists

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Boy group Genin wa Jibun ni Aru. performs "P-P-P-PERO" theme

Image courtesy of Happinet
©2024エグミレガシー/江口拓也
Happinet annoounced on Monday that the anime based on TAKALAKA and voice actor Takuya Eguchi's Egumi Legacy card game will debut on July 9. Happinet also announced the anime's theme song "P-P-P-PERO" by the Genin wa Jibun ni Aru. boy group.

The anime will premiere on July 9 at 10:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EDT) on the AT-X channel. It will simultaneously stream on ABEMA, U-NEXT, Hulu, FOD, and Amazon Prime in Japan, and it will also stream simultaneously worldwide on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The anime will star (character name romanizations are not official):

Masa Mori (Kaishain, Obey Me!, A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs) is directing and writing the anime. Katsuya Kitano is also writing the script along with Mori. Studio Outrigger is planning and producing the project, and agency 81 Produce is cooperating on production. Eguchi is credited with the original character designs. Kyōhei Matsuo is composing the music.

Other staff includes:

  • Art Director, Color Design: Sara Matsumoto
  • Director of Photography: Naoki Yamashita
  • 3DCG Director: Kaisei Kishi
  • CG Producer: Yūjin Yoshioka
  • Production Management: Sachiko Matsuno, Yūki Nagaoka
  • Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
  • Sound Effects: Toshiya Wada
  • Casting Management: Haruka Yamauchi
  • Producer: Rei Kamiya

    TAKALAKA and Eguchi released the Egumi Legacy card game as the 10th project in their collaborative EGUMI brand in summer 2022. The brand also includes clothing and other merchandise.

    Eguchi is in charge of the worldview and original character designs for the card game. In the card game, players are explorers who go on an adventure to find the titular "Egumi Legacy" before the fall of civilization.

    In the anime, there exists a floating island in the ocean called Egu Island. On the island, the only entertainment is a songstress named "End of the World." The inhabitants of the island spend their days entranced by her singing. But one day their lives are upended by the disappearance of End of the World. Afterward, the island overflows with anger, doubt, and anxiety. A great war breaks out over End of the World and the Egumi Legacy.

    Source: Press release

