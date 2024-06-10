Egumi Legacy Anime Reveals July 9 Global Debut, Theme Song Artists

Boy group Genin wa Jibun ni Aru. performs "P-P-P-PERO" theme

Image courtesy of Happinet ©2024エグミレガシー/江口拓也

Happinet annoounced on Monday that the anime based on TAKALAKA and'scard game will debut on July 9. Happinet also announced the anime's theme song "P-P-P-PERO" by the Genin wa Jibun ni Aru. boy group.

The anime will premiere on July 9 at 10:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EDT) on the AT-X channel. It will simultaneously stream on ABEMA , U-NEXT , Hulu , FOD, and Amazon Prime in Japan, and it will also stream simultaneously worldwide on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The anime will star (character name romanizations are not official):

Masa Mori ( Kaishain , Obey Me! , A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs ) is directing and writing the anime. Katsuya Kitano is also writing the script along with Mori. Studio Outrigger is planning and producing the project, and agency 81 Produce is cooperating on production. Eguchi is credited with the original character designs. Kyōhei Matsuo is composing the music.

Other staff includes:

Art Director, Color Design: Sara Matsumoto

Director of Photography: Naoki Yamashita

3DCG Director: Kaisei Kishi

CG Producer: Yūjin Yoshioka

Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka

Sound Effects: Toshiya Wada

Casting Management: Haruka Yamauchi