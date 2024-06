Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater Game Previewed in New Trailer

Remake features new graphics, new control style

The streamed Xbox Games Showcase 2024 presented the first official trailer for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater titled Metal Gear Solid Delta (stylized as △): Snake Eater on Sunday.

The trailer gives players a first look at the upcoming game, including in-game footage.

The original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater game debuted for PlayStation 2 in November 2004. There have been since remasters and versions of the game for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PlayStation Vita. The game got a Nintendo 3DS version in March 2011.

Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1998 on the PlayStation , sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.

Konami had announced in November 2021 that it was temporarily removing several games in the Metal Gear Solid franchise from digital stores including Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater , Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D , and Metal Gear Solid HD Collection .

Kojima's last Metal Gear title with Konami , Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain , shipped for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC in September 2015. Konami sold more than six million copies of the game.

Metal Gear Survive is the first Metal Gear console game to be announced since Kojima's departure from Konami . The game launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2017.