CTW Reveals Black Lagoon Manga's 1st Browser Game

CTW announced on Tuesday that it is developing a freemium game based on Rei Hiroe 's Black Lagoon manga titled Black Lagoon : Heaven's Shot , which will be available worldwide on CTW 's online platform G123. CTW did not reveal a release date for the manga's first consumer game, but it is open for pre-registrations.

Hiroe launched themanga in'sin 2002.published the manga's 12th volume in August 2021.publishes the manga in North America, and it released the 12th volume in August 2022. The manga has gone on hiatus and returned multiple times since 2010.

Black Lagoon 's first spinoff manga is titled Black Lagoon : Sōji-ya Sawyer - Kaitai! Gore Gore Musume (Black Lagoon: Sawyer the Cleaner - Dismemberment! Gore Gore Girl). Tatsuhiro Ida draws the manga, and it launched in Monthly Sunday GX in September 2019. Hajime Yamamura launched a second spinoff manga titled Black Lagoon Eda -initial stage- in Monthly Sunday GX in April 2022.

Madhouse adapted the manga into two television anime series in 2006, and the Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail OVA in 2010. Geneon released both series on DVD in North America in 2007-2008, and Funimation re-released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2012, and again in 2015.

Hiroe was also the original creator for the Re:CREATORS television anime series. He also provided the original character designs, and wrote and oversaw the scripts for the series. The 22-episode anime premiered in April 2017.

Hiroe launched the 341 Sentōdan ( 341 RMR Battlegroup ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in June 2019.

