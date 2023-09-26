Mr. Villain's Day Off Anime's 1st Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, January 2024 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yuu Morikawa 's Mr. Villain's Day Off ( Kyūjitsu no Warumono-san ) manga posted the anime's first full promotional video and new visual on Tuesday. The video reveals additional cast and staff members as well as the anime's January 2024 premiere. The website also revealed the anime's theme song artists. Singer Ivudot performs the opening theme song, and the band GLASGOW is in charge of the ending theme song.

Shintarō Asanuma plays the protagonist Warmono-san (General).

The newly announced cast members include:

Sōma Saitō as Rooney

Yūichi Nakamura as Trigger

Hiiro Ishibashi as Akatsuki Red

Takuya Eguchi as Sōten Blue

Ai Kakuma as Shinonome Pink

Hibiku Yamamura as Reimei Green (Sora)

Hibiku Yamamura as Reimei Green (Mugi)

Yuichiro Umehara as Yoiyami Black

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere in January 2024 on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and BS Nippon TV channel.

Yoshinori Odaka ( B-Daman CrossFire , 2019 BEM ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Midori Gotou ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness all three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Tomomi Shimazaki ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life ) is designing the characters for animation. Nobuaki Nobusawa ( Dagashi Kashi , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

Square Enix 's global Manga UP! website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

An Evil Organization from another planet is trying to take over Earth. An extraterrestrial from that organization named the "General" tirelessly fights against Earth's defenders every single day in a battle of life and death! However, today is his day off.

Morikawa launched the manga on the Gangan pixiv website in 2018. Square Enix released the fifth compiled book volume on April 21.