KamiErabi GOD.App Anime Gets Special Livestream Program Featuring 1st 3 Episodes, Staff Q&A

IGN to livestream program on October 1 from 9:00-11:30 p.m. EDT

Yokō Tarō

The staff forand'soriginal television anime announced on Thursday that the anime will get a special livestream program on IGN'schannel and website on October 1 from 9:00-11:30 p.m. EDT. The stream will include the first three English-subtitled episodes and a Q&A session with creator, character designer, and script writer

Viewers may submit questions in advance by messaging the anime's official Reddit account (u/KamiErabi_official), and they may also ask questions during the event in IGN's livestream chat or by using the #KamiErabi hashtag on Twitter.

The anime will premiere on October 4 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:55 a.m.), and then on Fuji TV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

The anime's story centers on an "obsession x battle royale game" between god candidates named "Influencers."

NieR:Automata

JIN

Kagerou Project

) is directing the anime by original creator Taro () at) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Ohkubo () is designing the characters.) is composing the music.

ELAIZA performs the opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performs the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."

Additional staff includes:

Fuji TV first announced the original anime in March, with the tagline, "God, the world today is also going crazy."

