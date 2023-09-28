News
KamiErabi GOD.App Anime Gets Special Livestream Program Featuring 1st 3 Episodes, Staff Q&A
posted on by Alex Mateo
Viewers may submit questions in advance by messaging the anime's official Reddit account (u/KamiErabi_official), and they may also ask questions during the event in IGN's livestream chat or by using the #KamiErabi hashtag on Twitter.
The anime will premiere on October 4 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:55 a.m.), and then on Fuji TV's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.
The anime's story centers on an "obsession x battle royale game" between god candidates named "Influencers."Hiroyuki Seshita (Knights of Sidonia) is directing the anime by original creator Taro (NieR:Automata) at UNEND. JIN (Kagerou Project) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Ohkubo (Fire Force, Soul Eater) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.
ELAIZA performs the opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performs the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."
Additional staff includes:
- Assistant Directors: Keisuke Ide, Yuichi Ishima, Ryochimo
- Animation Character Design: Junko Yamanaka, Yuki Moriyama
- Production Design: Naoya Tanaka, Paturi Ferdinand
- Sculpting Director/Illustration Director: Mitsunori Kataama
- Motion Graphic Design: Shinya Satō
- Sacred Treasure Design: Takehiko Hoashi
- Animation Director: Naoto Tokumaru
- CG Supervisors: Hirokazu Ayukawa, Susumu Sugai, Tetsuo Maeda, Kazuki Eigen
- Art Directors: Mitsuo Yoshino, Yoshikatsu Matsumoto, Taichi Shishido
- Sound Director: Takayuki Yamaguchi
- Planning and Production: Slow Curve
Fuji TV first announced the original anime in March, with the tagline, "God, the world today is also going crazy."
Source: Press release