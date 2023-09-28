×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
KamiErabi GOD.App Anime Gets Special Livestream Program Featuring 1st 3 Episodes, Staff Q&A

posted on by Alex Mateo
IGN to livestream program on October 1 from 9:00-11:30 p.m. EDT

kamierabi
© カミエラビ製作委員会
The staff for Fuji TV and Yokō Tarō's KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime announced on Thursday that the anime will get a special livestream program on IGN's YouTube channel and website on October 1 from 9:00-11:30 p.m. EDT. The stream will include the first three English-subtitled episodes and a Q&A session with creator Yokō Tarō, character designer Atsushi Ohkubo, and script writer JIN.

Viewers may submit questions in advance by messaging the anime's official Reddit account (u/KamiErabi_official), and they may also ask questions during the event in IGN's livestream chat or by using the #KamiErabi hashtag on Twitter.

The anime will premiere on October 4 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:55 a.m.), and then on Fuji TV's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

The anime's story centers on an "obsession x battle royale game" between god candidates named "Influencers."

kami-erabi-god.app
©カミエラビ製作委員会
Hiroyuki Seshita (Knights of Sidonia) is directing the anime by original creator Taro (NieR:Automata) at UNEND. JIN (Kagerou Project) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Ohkubo (Fire Force, Soul Eater) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.

ELAIZA performs the opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performs the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."

Additional staff includes:

Fuji TV first announced the original anime in March, with the tagline, "God, the world today is also going crazy."

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives