One Piece Anime Recasts Admiral Ryokugyu With Junichi Suwabe
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Suwabe replaces late voice actor Keiji Fujiwara
The official Twitter account for the One Piece franchise announced on October 8 that Junichi Suwabe will voice the character Admiral Ryokugyu in the One Piece anime's upcoming 1,079th episode this Sunday. Suwabe replaces the late voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, who passed away at the age of 55 after battling cancer in April 2020.
Suwabe will voice the character in all future appearances.
The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga premiered in 1999. Crunchyroll describes the anime:
Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!
The anime's Wano Country arc debuted in July 2019 and is nearing its climax.
Source: One Piece franchise's Twitter account via Siliconera