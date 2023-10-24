Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Anime's Trailer, Visual Highlight Rena Natsukawa

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kai Ikada 's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ( Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi ) manga unveiled on Wednesday a character video and visual for Rena Natsukawa:

The website also recently shared a video and visual for Sayuri Akino:

The cast includes:

Ayane Sakura as Minami Fuyuki

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa Shiki

Yumiri Hanamori as Sayuri Akino

Reina Ueda as Rena Natsukawa

©伊科田海／集英社・道産子ギャルはなまらめんこい製作委員会

The series will debut in January 2024 on, and. The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts for the anime. Misuzu Hoshino (episode director for Laid-Back Camp , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. and BLADE, and Katsuyuki Sato ( My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex , Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- ) is designing the characters.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. The 11th compiled book volume shipped on July 4.