News
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Anime's Trailer, Visual Highlight Rena Natsukawa

posted on by Alex Mateo
Reina Ueda plays Rena in January 2024 anime

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kai Ikada's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi) manga unveiled on Wednesday a character video and visual for Rena Natsukawa:

The website also recently shared a video and visual for Sayuri Akino:

The cast includes:

Ayane Sakura as Minami Fuyuki

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa Shiki

Yumiri Hanamori as Sayuri Akino

Reina Ueda as Rena Natsukawa

The series will debut in January 2024 on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, and BS TV Tokyo. The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

Mirai Minato (Masamune-kun's Revenge, BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts for the anime. Misuzu Hoshino (episode director for Laid-Back Camp, The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. and BLADE, and Katsuyuki Sato (My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex, Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman-) is designing the characters.

Shueisha's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. The 11th compiled book volume shipped on July 4.

Sources: Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! anime's website, Comic Natalie

