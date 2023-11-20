Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Game Reveals November 21 Launch

Mobile game originally slated for spring release

The official Twitter account for the Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade role-playing game for iOS and Android revealed on November 16 that the game will launch on Tuesday.

©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

The game was originally slated for release in spring earlier this year, but was delayed to sometime before the end of the year. Earlier this month, the game's staff announced that it will have a late November release date.

Sumzap is developing the smartphone game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Shueisha has revealed character visuals for Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami, and stated more characters will also appear in the game.

The cast for the game's original characters include:

Rina Satou as Saki Rindo

as Saki Rindo Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kaito Yūki

as Kaito Yūki Rikiya Koyama as Kensuke Nagino

Saki and Kaito are first-year students at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School's Fukuoka branch school, and Kensuke is the branch school's president.

Eve performs the theme song "Avant." Eve also performed the anime's first opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan."

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.

The anime's second season premiered on July 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run.