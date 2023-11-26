That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Light Novels Get 2nd Stage Play

Tokyo play runs from July 25 to 28 in 2024

Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series is inspiring a second stage play next July and August. The play will cover the Demon Lord Attack and the Human-Monster Interaction arcs.

Image via Comic Natalie

The cast members include:



(Pictured top row, left to right)

(Pictured bottom row, left to right)

Ryugi Yokota as Yuuki

Yuta Kishimoto as Phobio

Mitsuaki Hayashi as Youm

Taro Nakamura as Clayman

as Clayman Usa (#BABABABAMBI member) as Milim Nava

Ryō Kitamura as Sōei

as Sōei Takashi Higano as Hakuro

Megumi Toyoguchi as the voice of the Great Sage

Ogi returns from the first production, along with Nakada, Kitamura, Higano, Sugisaki, and Toyoguchi.

Yoshikawa will take over the role of Shion, and Ishida is joining the cast as Shuna.

The Tokyo run of the second stage play will run from July 25 to 28, 2024 at The Galaxy Theater. The Osaka run will run from August 2 to 3 at the Sankei Hall Breeze. Blu-ray Discs for the first stage play will contain early ticket applications for the second stage play.

The first stage play was announced in February, and ran at the Mielparque Hall in Osaka on August 3 to 5, and at the Nippon Seinen -kan Hall in Tokyo on August 11 to 14.

© Fuse, Mitz Vah, Micro Magazine, Yen Press

Fuse serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views.began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021. Fuse also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete. Fuse is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume. publishes the novel series in English.

The novels placed #6 in the 2024 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook in the Tankōbon and Novel rankings this year.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise that year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub.

The franchise's latest film titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Guren no Kizuna (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds) premiered in Japan in November 2022.

A three-episode original anime titled Koriusu no Yume (Coleus's Dream) for the franchise debuted on November 1.

Source: Comic Natalie