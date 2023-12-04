Satoshi Mizukami, Ichiri Seto Launch New Manga

The January issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine revealed on November 30 that Satoshi Mizukami and Ichiri Seto ( Frontier Life with a Weird Dragon and an Errand Boy ) will launch a new series in the March issue titled Climax Necromance . The magazine teases the series with the tagline: "another world summoning battle begins!"

Mizukami ( Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer , Planet With ) launched the Sengoku Youko manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved the series online to the magazine's website, after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016. The series is inspiring a 3- cours (quarter of a year) TV anime adaptation in January 2024.

There will be releases for six volumes of the Sengoku Youko Shinsōban (New Edition) starting on November 9. Mizukami will draw the cover for the new volumes.