The Boy and the Heron, The First Slam Dunk, 3 More Anime Films Confirmed Eligible for 2024 Oscars

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Thursday that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has notified the staff of the films eligible for consideration for the 2024 Oscars in the Visual Effects category. The Academy also revealed the films eligible for consideration for the Animated Feature and Documentary Feature category on Thursday.

Godzilla Minus One , Takashi Yamazaki 's new film in TOHO 's Godzilla franchise , is eligible for the Visual Effects category along with 19 other films.

The anime films eligible for the Animated Feature category amongst 33 titles are:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also eligible for the Animated Feature Film category.

Additionally, the YOSHIKI Under the Sky documentary about X Japan member YOSHIKI is eligible for the Best Documentary category.

No anime films received nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU 's INU-OH , Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido 's Drifting Home , and Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! were eligible for the awards.

Sources: Deadline (Patrick Hipes), Variety (Clayton Davis)