Anime of Eiichiro Oda's 'Monsters' Manga Reveals Visuals, January 2024 Netflix Debut

Netflix revealed a new visual, character visuals, and the January 2024 Netflix debut date for the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's " Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku " one-shot manga. Additionally, Netflix revealed that the anime's English title is Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation .

Image via Netflix Anime Twitter account © 尾田栄一郎／集英社

Netflix unveiled the following character visuals:

Ryūma



Image via Comic Natalie © 尾田栄一郎／集英社

Image via Comic Natalie © 尾田栄一郎／集英社

Cyrano



Image via Comic Natalie © 尾田栄一郎／集英社

Image via Comic Natalie © 尾田栄一郎／集英社

Flare



Image via Comic Natalie © 尾田栄一郎／集英社

D.R.



Image via Comic Natalie © 尾田栄一郎／集英社

Dragon



Image via Comic Natalie © 尾田栄一郎／集英社

©尾田栄一郎 / 集英社

The one-shot was featured in Oda's Wanted! , which is a collection of manga one-shots. Shueisha published Wanted! in Japan in 1998. Shueisha first published the one-shot in 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga features the character Ryuma, who later appears in Oda's One Piece manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park is directing the anime and is also in charge of composition. Park's new studio E&H production is animating the work. The anime will be the length of one episode.