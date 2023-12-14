News
Anime of Eiichiro Oda's 'Monsters' Manga Reveals Visuals, January 2024 Netflix Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix revealed a new visual, character visuals, and the January 2024 Netflix debut date for the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's "Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku" one-shot manga. Additionally, Netflix revealed that the anime's English title is Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.
Netflix unveiled the following character visuals:
The one-shot was featured in Oda's Wanted!, which is a collection of manga one-shots. Shueisha published Wanted! in Japan in 1998. Shueisha first published the one-shot in 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga features the character Ryuma, who later appears in Oda's One Piece manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park is directing the anime and is also in charge of composition. Park's new studio E&H production is animating the work. The anime will be the length of one episode.
Sources: Netflix Anime Twitter account, Comic Natalie