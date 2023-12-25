Manga UP! Global Adds The Emperor's Shaman, Rooming with a Gamer Gal, More Manga

Service also adds Anything's Possible with Ultimate Alchemy manga

The Emperor's Shaman

Rooming with a Gamer Gal

Anything's Possible with Ultimate Alchemy

Kimeta Renjinjutsu ni, Fukanō wa nai. Bannō Skill de Isekai Musō

Square Enix 's Gangan Online published the The Emperor's Shaman manga October 2021 to August 21. It shipped the fifth compiled volume on December 12. Manga UP! describes its story:

Shuka is an apprentice to her master as a shaman—a specialist in spells in everything supernatural. Since birth, she's been despised as a “monster” because of her white hair and red eyes. So, it's to her surprise when she receives a request from the handsome emperor Hakuen! But there's a catch—to fulfil his request, she must join the inner court as a fake consort! An eastern inner court fantasy with mysteries abound, by Akumi Agitogi , the author of “ My Happy Marriage ”.

The manga is based on Akumi Agitogi 's novel series.

Rooming with a Gamer Gal

Takumi Satsuki (Early 20s, Male - Female in-game) became friends with Goro-san (Male) on Dragon Quest X, and they decide to become roommates. When he goes to meet up with Goro-san though, who he finds standing there is someone who doesn't resemble their character in game one bit—a gyaru...?! This unintentionally catfished couple has a lot in store for them in this fun romantic comedy!

Kindaichi launched themanga on bothand inmagazine in June 2014.describes its story:

The manga inspired a live-action television show.

Anything's Possible with Ultimate Alchemy

Manga UP!

Maazen, an alchemist in the twilight of his life, has poured his heart and soul into perfecting his craft. Yet, a sense of unfulfillment haunts him. In order to continue his research, he drinks an elixir of rejuvenation, which sends him into a deep slumber. Upon awakening, his finds that his youth has been restored! However, five centuries have passed, and alchemy is nowhere near what it once was. Undeterred by the negative perception of alchemists, Maazen is determined to continue his research. Armed with the long-forgotten knowledge of advanced alchemy, he navigates the challenges of this new, unfamiliar world! From the author of hit fantasy series, “ The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ” and “ My Isekai Life ”, Shinkoshoto .

Themanga launched on'sservice in 2022.shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on June 7.describes its story:

The second volume of Shinkoshoto 's original novel series with fame 's illustrations shipped in August 2020.

