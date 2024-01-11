Voice Actor Junichi Suwabe Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Suwabe will return to work after recovering at home

Image via Haikyo

Voice actor Junichi Suwabe revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he has been discharged from the hospital following his surgery after a week. He stated that his progress post-surgery is going well, and that everything is going as planned. After recovering for a week at home, he will return to work when he is ready.

Suwaba announced on December 8 that he would go on hiatus for a few weeks from work beginning on January 1 to undergo surgery at the recommendation of his doctor. He said the treatment is not related to any chronic illness and will resolve his medical condition after it is performed.

Due to the unplanned hiatus, he did not appear at the January 6-7 Osaka performances of the "Premier Music Reading Theater VOICARION XVII - Shield of the Spoon" show. Kōichi Yamadera replaced him for those shows. His scheduled appearances for 2023 were not affected by the hiatus.

Suwabe is known across the industry for numerous roles including Undertaker in Black Butler , Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez in Bleach, Archer in Fate/stay night , Daiki Aomine in Kuroko's Basketball , Shota Aizawa in My Hero Academia , Ren Jingūji in Uta no Prince Sama and many others.

He was recently cast as Super Devil in Bikkuri-Men , Lügner in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , and Admiral Ryokugyu in One Piece .