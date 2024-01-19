Rock Band CHAI Break Up

Image via CHAI's website

Rock band CHAI announced on Thursday that they are breaking up following their upcoming tour in Japan. The band stated that this is so that the members can continue their "journey of self-love" and fulfill their "own personal visions."

Members Mana, Kana, Yuuki and Yuna formed the band in 2012. CHAI are known for their term "neo kawaii," which refers to a redefinition of cuteness that says everyone is cute. CHAI aim to express this belief through their music. Each member will continue to represent and spread the vision of "neo kawaii."

The band performed theme songs for the Bosanimal , Oshiete Hokusai! , Kedama no Gonjiro , and Dinosaur Biyori anime, as well as the live-action Grappler Baki BL de wa Nai ka to 1-Nichi 30-Jikan 30-Nichi Kangaeta Otome no Kiroku series. They have collaborated with Gorillaz, Superorganism, and Duran Duran , among others.

Source: CHAI's Instagram page