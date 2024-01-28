The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime Reveals April Debut, More Cast in Video

The staff for the television anime of Shin Kouduki 's The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases ( Dekisokonai to Yobareta Moto Eiyū wa, Jikka Kara Tsuihōsareta node Suki Katte ni Ikiru Koto ni Shita ) heroic fantasy light novel series revealed on Sunday that the anime will premiere in April and will air in Japan on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo , and will stream on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai . The staff also revealed a promotional video, more cast, opening theme song artist, and a new visual.

The new cast includes (name spellings are not confirmed)

Minami Kurisaka as Riese



Akari Kitō as Anriette



Sora Amamiya as Noel



Shōta Aoi stars in the anime as the protagonist Allen. Aoi is also performing the opening theme song "Evolve," which the above video previews.

) is directing the anime atand) is in charge of the series scripts, and) is writing the scripts.) is designing the characters.) is composing the music.

J-Novel Club has licensed the novels and their manga adaptation, it describes the story:

Deemed a “good-for-nothing” for his low level and lack of a god-given Gift, Allen is stripped of his noble status and banished from the Duchy of Westfeldt. But Allen has a secret: he was a great hero in a previous life, and he's thrilled for the chance to finally live the way he pleases! His drama-free existence, however, is soon interrupted by a desperate encounter with his ex-fiancée. As a former hero who still possesses the incredible powers from his past life, Allen can't ignore someone in need—no matter how much he might like to! And so begins the new heroic saga our former hero never wanted!

Kouduki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2018. TO Books began publishing the novel series with illustrations by Chocoan in October 2018.

Karasumaru launched an ongoing manga adaptation of the series on the Nico Nico Seiga website in 2019.

Source: Press release