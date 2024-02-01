Foamstars Multiplayer Shooter Game Streams Season 1 Trailer

Game launches on February 6 on PS5, PS4

PlayStation started streaming the "Starry Pop" season 1 trailer for Square Enix 's Foamstars , the new multiplayer third-person 4v4 shooter game, on Thursday.

The game will launch on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 6. The game will launch on PlayStation Plus as part of the monthly games lineup. PlayStation Plus members can redeem the game without extra cost from February 6 to March 4.

The open beta on PS5 ran from September 29 through October 1.

Square Enix describes the game.

In FOAMSTARS, foam is the ultimate resource. It can be used in multiple ways: To create slippery surfaces that players can use to surf around the arena at high speed; to build terrain, helping players defend from enemy attacks or creating high vantage points to take out opponents; and finally, to foam up the opposition and win the match.

Square Enix and the game's producer Kosuke Okatani confirmed that the game's development team used AI-generated assets. The development team used the generative AI program Midjourney to create small art for in-game icons and album covers. Okatani states that the majority of the game, including its core gameplay and designs, were made by humans and that only "0.01 percent or even less" is AI-generated.