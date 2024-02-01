News
Queen Bee Band Holds New York Concert on April 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Band also performs at Anime Boston on March 29-31
Sony Music Entertainment announced on Friday that rock band Queen Bee will hold a concert at the Sony Hall in New York City on April 2.
The band formed in 2009, and has since performed theme songs for Dororo (TV 2019), Oshi no Ko, Raven of the Inner Palace, Tokyo Ghoul:re, Undead Unluck, and Chainsaw Man. The group has also performed theme songs for the live-action Sadako film and the live-action Tokyo Ghoul S film.
The band will perform as musical guests at the Anime Boston convention, which run from March 29 to March 31, just prior to the New York concert.
Source: Press release